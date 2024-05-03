What does the WWE Backlash stage look like? Sneak peek at the setup for the Premium Live Event

We are just one SmackDown episode away from the WWE Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event, and fans are buzzing with excitement to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for this major show. However, the setup of the Backlash stage has surfaced on the internet, adding to the anticipation.

Apart from the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event, the upcoming episode of SmackDown is also scheduled to take place in Lyon, France, at the same venue. Therefore, the Stamford-based company is not only gearing up for the upcoming PLE but also for its go-home episode of the blue brand.

Many fans have shared their reactions, expressing that the stage seems a bit smaller compared to typical premium live event stages. This could be attributed to the show being held at the same venue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu has a capacity ranging from 6,000 up to 16,000 fans, depending on the type of event. Additionally, according to the latest update from WrestleTix, the Stamford-based company's current setup for the show is around 12,977, with 12,621 tickets already sold out. However, Backlash 2024 will likely be a completely sold-out show by the time of writing.

As the setup for the event is yet to be completed, it will be interesting to see how the final stage will look at WWE Backlash France.

Is Triple H planning for two massive returns at WWE Backlash France?

As we inch closer to the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event, numerous speculations are circulating regarding the surprises that could unfold at the event in Lyon, France. Among these, the sightings of John Cena and Charlotte Flair in France have sparked anticipation among fans, who are now expecting both stars to make appearances during the event.

As far as The Cenation Leader is concerned, his presence in France is primarily due to his Hollywood commitments and filming schedule. However, if he manages to carve some time out from his busy schedule, the Stamford-based company will undoubtedly seize the opportunity to feature him at Backlash 2024.

Expand Tweet

Talking about Charlotte Flair, the Queen is currently on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion due to an injury. If she has successfully recovered from her injury, there is a possibility that the company might plan for her massive return at Backlash France. Additionally, with Bayley slated to defend her WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton at the event, it is conceivable that the Queen might confront The Role Model after her successful title defense.

Only time will tell whether Cena and Flair will make an appearance at Backlash France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback