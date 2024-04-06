Last night, The Rock had the honor of inducting his grandmother into the Hall of Fame. It was a special occasion for Dwayne Johnson, in more ways than one, as he also received the People's Champion belt from Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali. However, despite all this, Johnson did not forget that he was The Final Boss. And, in his speech, he made sure to take a few shots at Cody Rhodes.

As usual, The Rock promised that he would beat up Cody Rhodes on Saturday night at WrestleMania 40 and that this feud between them is personal. And, while The American Nightmare did not get to retort, he had plenty of support from the WWE Universe. One disgruntled fan even got into a verbal altercation with Johnson as he was leaving the arena. But, while it did look rather heated, what was exactly said that got The Final Boss so riled up?

Well, the video footage of said altercation from the fan's perspective was recently released on X. In the video, one fan can be heard trying to get The Rock's attention, but it is the words from another that pique The Final Boss' interest. These words, were words of warning to The Rock, reminding him that "his story is over" and, more importantly, "Cody's coming for him."

"Hey Rock, f**k your story. Cody's coming for ya. It's over. Your story's done!" said the fan.

Expand Tweet

Understandably, The Final Boss was having none of it and immediately stared down the fan. He also had a few words to say, but as of now, there is no telling how he responded. But, one can only assume that nothing has changed, and regardless of what the fans say, he has only one thing in mind, and that is making sure Cody Rhodes does not finish his story.

Brandi Rhodes was not happy to see The Rock at The Hall of Fame ceremony

The fan who confronted The Rock certainly wasn't the biggest supporter of Cody Rhodes at the Wells Fargo Center. After all, The American Nightmare's wife, Brandi Rhodes, was right there alongside her husband. Brandi, unsurprisingly, has been backing her husband ever since The Final Boss started targeting him, and last night she showed her full support.

Despite commanding reverence and respect from all those around him, Dwayne Johnson got none of it from Brandi Rhodes last night. She refused to stand up for The Brahma Bull when he entered the arena and had a stone-cold expression throughout his speech. Later on, she explained on X that she does not stand up for people she does not respect.

Expand Tweet

Brandi Rhodes will be hoping that her husband will come out on top, both in putting an end to The Bloodline's reign of terror on Night 1 and in finishing his story on Night 2. And knowing her husband, it's likely he will succeed.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Will The Rock succeed in ending Cody Rhodes' story at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion