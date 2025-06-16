What is WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson doing now?

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is one of the most legendary names in the history of women’s wrestling. The veteran has been part of some of the most talked-about storylines in the past and still occasionally appears for the company to greet her fans and share her talent with the young names backstage.

Wilson had a lot of success throughout her career before marking her retirement back in 2008. Despite hanging up her boots, however, she has competed in a few matches since then.

Apart from a few WWE engagements and the odd convention appearance, she is not connected with the industry anymore. The legend is an online fitness instructor and a blogger now, and she's seemingly happy with her career outside the ring.

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Wilson has not discussed her whereabouts in any interviews lately. Her last WWE in-ring appearance came in the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021, where she ended up getting eliminated quite fast. Fans will have to wait and see when the Hall of Famer gets back into the squared circle again.

Former WWE Champion recently addressed a kiss with Torrie Wilson

WWE legend Maven recently recalled a kiss with Torrie Wilson back in the Attitude Era. Wilson and Maven shared a kiss backstage in 2002, which was one of the most iconic moments in the latter's wrestling career. While the story didn’t grow a lot for the fans, it ended up being a moment that is still remembered.

Maven recalled the entire segment during a recent episode of the Maven Huffman podcast and why he couldn’t enjoy the kiss with Wilson. The legend revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer’s husband, Billy Kidman, was also present backstage and made an NSFW comment during every take of that kiss, which ended up ruining the moment for the veteran.

“Torrie’s husband Billy [Kidman], well, he was literally behind the camera while we were filming this. I think we took three or four takes of this, but every time we would get down with the take, and they would yell cut, he would say, ‘Maven, how’s my d*** taste?’ So, for anyone who thinks that even that was enjoyable, that’s an easy way to ruin it,” said Maven. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

While Torrie Wilson had a number of segments like this during her time in the company, she has rarely addressed any of them. Wilson has made a huge impact in women’s wrestling, and it is clear that nobody could ever replace her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More