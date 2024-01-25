What if WWE purposely delayed Damian Priest's MITB cash-in on RAW? Analyzing major swerve

Damian Priest should have cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on RAW this past Monday. The Archer of Infamy had the perfect opportunity to topple an injured Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. At least, that’s what fans think he should’ve done in the first place.

But what if WWE purposely delayed the moment for a much bigger payoff? A fan provided an interesting theory as to why Priest didn’t cash in his contract on the show and instead declared for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. According to X user @cutrer35, Priest entering the rumble with the contract is a smart move.

Damian Priest has until July to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Judgment Day star attempted a cash-in during Seth Rollins’ world title defense against Jinder Mahal two weeks ago on the red brand. Priest, however, was again denied his opportunity by Drew McIntyre. He lost his singles match to the Scottish Warrior this past Monday on RAW.

Is Damian Priest set for action on WWE RAW next week?

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against DIY on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2024.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had beaten three members of The Judgment Day in the lead-up to their match.

Here’s what’s on tap for the show next week:

The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Gunther (c) vs. Kofi Kingston – Intercontinental Championship Match

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

