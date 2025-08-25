What is WWE’s full PLE schedule in 2025 after Clash in Paris?

WWE is currently gearing up for its next premium live event, Clash in Paris 2025, which is set to emanate from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31. The card is stacked with multiple massive matches.With Clash in Paris, only a handful of PLEs and events are left in 2025. Below is the list and details of the major shows and premium live events of the main roster announced after the event in France for this year:Wrestlepalooza 2025 - September 20Crown Jewel 2025 - October 11Saturday Night's Main Event XLI - November 1Survivor Series: WarGames - November 29Saturday Night's Main Event 42 - December 13 (John Cena's retirement match)Roman Reigns to compete in singles match at WWE Clash in ParisThe former Undisputed WWE Champion has been feuding with Seth Rollins' The Vision faction since the group aligned forces after WrestleMania 41, where Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and the Original Tribal Chief, joining forces with The Revolutionary.Roman Reigns teamed up with his former right-hand man and former World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso, to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The OG Bloodline members picked up the massive win.Following SummerSlam, fans expected Reigns to go on another hiatus. However, The OTC stayed and is booked to face Bronson Reed, who has been mocking him for a long time, stealing his expensive shoes and mocking his family by labeling himself as &quot;Tribal Thief&quot; and wearing Roman's shoes around his neck, calling it &quot;Shoelafala&quot;.The last singles bout The OTC competed in was at the WWE RAW's debut on Netflix earlier this year, where he defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match and regained his &quot;Ula Fala&quot; and his Tribal Chief status, and ended the Bloodline Civil War arc. His last singles contest at a PLE was at WrestleMania XL Night Two against Cody Rhodes.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the rest of the year.