What is WWE's next Premium Live Event?

Survivor Series: WarGames was WWE’s last Premium Live Event (for the main roster) of 2023. The company will kick off the PLE action for 2024 in January. Fans are in for a treat because of the stacked schedule of PLEs next year.

Royal Rumble 2024 is WWE’s next Premium Live Event. The sports entertainment juggernaut will present the PLE live from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27, Saturday.

For those unaware, Cody Rhodes has declared himself as the first participant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare said he was given the authority by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to announce himself as the first entrant.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes is a former one-time Royal Rumble winner. The 38-year-old star won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He returned from his injury at the January 28 premium live event. He last eliminated Intercontinental Champion Gunther to win the match.

Speaking of Gunther, he might put his title on the line against former eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz at the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. Gunther retained his title against Miz last Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

The A-Lister confronted The Ring General during a backstage segment on RAW tonight. It remains to be seen if the match will take place at a televised show or at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

What is WWE’s Premium Live Event schedule for 2024?

WWE has a couple of international PLEs lined up for 2024. Superstars and crew members will be touring Australia, Germany, and France as part of the multiple big events next year.

Fans can check out the complete details here.

The biggest PLE of the year, of course, will be WrestleMania 40. The Biggest Show of the Year will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6 and 7, Saturday and Sunday.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of WrestleMania 40 as it airs.