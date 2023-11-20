WWE PLE Schedule 2024: WrestleMania 40, Royal Rumble, and others

Nick Khan’s vision of hosting WWE Premium Live Events internationally is continuing to yield dividends. The sports entertainment juggernaut has done great business through PLE’s in the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

For those wondering about WWE PLE Schedule 2024, they’ll be glad to know that the company will be doing more international premium live events next year. Here’s a list of the confirmed PLE’s along with their air dates (in chronological order).

Royal Rumble – January 27, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg

Elimination Chamber – February 24, Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia

NXT Stand & Deliver – April 6, Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

WrestleMania 40 – April 6 & 7, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Backlash – May 4, LDLC Arena at Lyon-Décines, France

Bash in Berlin – August 31, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

In addition, the sports entertainment juggernaut is expected to host two big shows in Saudi Arabia as part of its multi-year agreement with the Kingdom. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia played host to Night of Champions and Crown Jewel on May 27, and November 4, 2023, respectively.

If the sports entertainment juggernaut follows the same schedule, then Saudi fans will be getting an unannounced PLE in May, and Crown Jewel in November 2024. As far as Money in the Bank, SummerSlam and Survivor Series are concerned, one can safely speculate they will take place in July, August and November, respectively.

How many international events did WWE hold in 2023?

WWE held six international events in 2023 alone. They were Elimination Chamber (Canada), Backlash (Puerto Rico), Night of Champions (Saudi Arabia), Money in the Bank (England), Superstar Spectacle (India), and Crown Jewel (Saudi Arabia.)

It is worth noting that Superstar Spectacle was more of a house show than a premium live event per se. The event was main evented by John Cena and Seth Rollins in a tag team match against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Fans can read the complete results for Superstar Spectacle here.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage