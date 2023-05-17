WWE potentially landing new three-year whopping International deal - Reports

In 2023, WWE has been moving around hosting major premium live events outside the United States. Elimination Chamber took place in Montreal, Canada, while Backlash was held in Puerto Rico.

Now, the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saudi Arabia as part of the company's 10-year deal with the country. This event will be followed by Money in the Bank, which will be live from The O2 Arena in London, UK.

As per a new report by Xero News, WWE has a "deal on the table" for two premium live events a year for the next three years, to be held in Dubai, UAE. This could mean that the company will earn around 150 - 200 million dollars per show.

"As mentioned by @MidKnightKurama WWE have a deal on the table for PPVs in Dubai. These will be 2 shows per year. Deal ranging from 150/200 Mil per show. The deal will be for 3 years. This also falls in line with other reports of In 2024 of More International PPVs and TV," tweeted Xero News.

WWE's recent event, Backlash, was arguably the most successful premium live event in terms of crowd involvement, which escalated a well-booked and performed show from top to bottom into legendary status.

The global juggernaut company has previously flown to the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, for live events, at Zayed Sports City. The main event for their first show in 2012 was John Cena vs. Kane. The two legends even had a promo segment in Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Who will compete in WWE's annual men's Money in the Bank match?

This year's Money in the Bank event is the first under Triple H's creative leadership. After the previous year's rendition was fairly disappointing to many, with Austin Theory ultimately cashing in his MITB contract on the United States Champion, the company may be looking for a return to form.

The latest reports have revealed that Damian Priest, who just came off a match-of-the-year worthy clash against Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico, will compete in the ladder match. Along with him, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and crowd favorite LA Knight are expected to be part of it.

Recently, a new report stated that current Intercontinental Champion Gunther would also compete in the MITB match.

You can check out the entire rumored lineup below:

Aside from Edge, all the other superstars have never won the MITB contract. While LA Knight has long been the favorite for many online, months before WrestleMania 39 event, a new report indicates that a top champion will be dropping his title soon and in turn, would move on to a "bigger path in his career."

Who do you expect to become Mr. Money in the Bank this year? Leave your picks in the comments section below.

