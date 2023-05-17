This year's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event is scheduled for July 1, 2023. Multiple top superstars are in contention to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

According to a recent report, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Matt Riddle could be a part of the high-stakes bout.

Interestingly, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also in contention to participate in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, per Cageside Seats.

Gunther was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW. On this week's episode, he was seen making an on-screen deal with Bloodline member Paul Heyman. Hence, fans believe that Imperium might be working closely with Roman Reigns' faction.

Next week on the red brand, Gunther's faction will face Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and a mystery partner in a six-man tag team match.

Mustafa Ali isn't worried about his upcoming match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Mustafa Ali is confident heading into his match against Gunther at Night of Champions 2023. On this week's Monday Night RAW, Ali won a Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Ali suggested he will walk away from Night of Champions as the new Intercontinental Champion.

“Are you showing concern for me? I get it, dominant champion, reign of terror, whatever you wanna call [it]. This is the way I look at it, Gunther got chops, baby, I got hops. Gunther hits hard, but from now on, I am going to be at the top of the card. So, now don't worry about me, all you have to do from now on is call me the new Intercontinental Champion.”

Gunther has defended the Intercontinental Title against numerous top names, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre (whom he beat in a Triple Threat Match).

Should The Ring General feature in this year's WWE Money in the Bank Match?

