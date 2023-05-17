Top champion could be dropping his title at WWE Night of Champions - Reports

WWE's Night of Champions event has always been known to be the one show where all championships are defended. However, this year, Roman Reigns is seemingly not defending his two world championship belts. Instead, he, alongside Solo Sikoa, will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

As per a new report by Boozer666 via WrestlingNewsco, the Saudi event will feature a surprise title change. Whilst who will be the one to drop their title was not mentioned, interestingly, it was noted that the champion would then move on to a "bigger path in his career."

As of this writing, the title bouts made official for the show, aside from the aforementioned tag match, are Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali for the Intercontinental Championship and Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

It's worth noting that as per a previous report, Gunther is expected to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st in the UK. Will Mustafa Ali pull off an upset over The Ring General?

WWE ambassador @grappa1599236 The match card for Night of Champions is looking really good The match card for Night of Champions is looking really good https://t.co/5tuiUWOJ9i

Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley will all most certainly defend their respective titles. While the women's bouts have been teased on WWE TV, the United States Champion is a new addition to the SmackDown roster and does not have a feud currently.

Veteran names Gunther as a potential opponent for multi-time WWE Champion

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Bill Apter to name some opponents for John Cena. The 16-time WWE World Champion was last seen wrestling Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

"My knee jerk reaction was Gunther. I think it would be a tough match," said Bill Apter.

In the last week or so, John Cena has been heavily featured in several headlines as he did multiple interviews. While The Franchise Player did mention how his "body can't do it anymore," he also did not rule out a few more bouts before potentially retiring from in-ring competition.

Cena stated that what he pulled off with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 was the best he could do at this stage in his career. Meanwhile, a veteran slammed the United States Champion for not being able to get over. Read more here.

Many among the WWE Universe share the sentiment that Austin Theory, despite picking up major victories over former WWE World Champions in recent times, still has a lot more to prove.

Jay Carson @JayCarsonReal1



I know John Cena is most likely returning and feuding with Theory



But tell me GUNTHER vs CENA wouldn’t be a Big Money Match and for a title that John has NEVER held in



Vince 🤷‍♂️ I’m just saying I’m just tossing a thought out thereI know John Cena is most likely returning and feuding with TheoryBut tell me GUNTHER vs CENA wouldn’t be a Big Money Match and for a title that John has NEVER held in #WWE Vince 🤷‍♂️ I’m just saying @WWE I’m just tossing a thought out thereI know John Cena is most likely returning and feuding with TheoryBut tell me GUNTHER vs CENA wouldn’t be a Big Money Match and for a title that John has NEVER held in #WWE 👀🔥Vince 🤷‍♂️ I’m just saying @WWE https://t.co/JUdcXdDXcd

Who do you think will be the champion that drops "his" title? Sound off in the comments section below.

