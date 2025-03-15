What does WWE star Axiom's face look like without his mask?

During the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom made his main roster debut. Gunther appeared on the show and introduced Axiom to the WWE Universe. During the segment, the World Heavyweight Champion also cited Axiom's former name, A-Kid.

For those who might not know, SmackDown this week took place in Barcelona, Spain. Axiom is a Spanish wrestler and was the hometown hero for the latest edition of the blue brand's show. This was also why Axiom's appearance and match against Gunther got a massive reaction from the live crowd.

However, the NXT Tag Team Champion wrestles with a mask, and fans are curious to know what Axiom looks like without it. Those who have followed the NXT star have surely seen him without a mask on television as A-Kid.

Axiom won the WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup as A-Kid. He is a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion and still holds the title alongside Nathan Frazer.

It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold in the coming months and how Triple H will book the 27-year-old star following his debut on SmackDown.

Axiom shared a heartfelt message following his debut on WWE SmackDown

After making an impressive debut on the blue brand against Gunther, the young star has shared his reaction on his official X/Twitter account. The wrestler shared his reaction in Spanish, thanking the crowd for the unforgettable evening.

"The best crowd in the world. I'll fight for that title again, and next time, I'll bring it home. Thank you for an unforgettable evening, Spain!" Axiom said [English translation].

The debut of the NXT Tag Team Champion on SmackDown received a great reaction from the live crowd and also on the internet. On WWE's official Instagram account, the video of Axiom's entrance has received around 1.2 million views.

The video has received over 71 thousand likes on Instagram, which shows that fans loved the presentation and the way he debuted on the blue brand. This is also a good sign for the future of the young star.

