WWE SmackDown Result: Huge title change; unexpected debut; CM Punk and Seth Rollins called out (3/14/25)

LA Knight kicked off the first ever WWE SmackDown from Barcelona, Spain, and celebrated his United States Championship win. Jimmy Uso interrupted the champ and said that he wanted to challenge Knight for the title tonight. Solo Sikoa came out with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga and said that Jacob deserved a US title shot more than anyone else.

Solo called Jimmy the failure of the family, and Uso fired back and reminded Sikoa that he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. We got a brawl in the ring, and the Bloodline were dominating, but then Braun Strowman came out and evened the odds. Nick Aldis came out and called for a six-man tag match to kick off the show.

WWE SmackDown Results (March 14, 2025):

LA Knight, Jimmy Uso & Braun Strowman def. The Bloodline

Charlotte Flair def. B-Fab

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Damian Priest via DQ

Randy Orton def. Carmelo Hayes

Gunther def. Axiom

The Street Profits def. DIY to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight, Jimmy Uso & Braun Strowman vs. The Bloodline

The Bloodline were in control early on and isolated Jimmy in the ring who took the hip attack from Solo. Uso took a beating but managed to make the tag to Knight before Fatu got some big moves on the champ. Knight got a takedown and hit the elbow drop before Fatu dodged the BFT.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Knight took some headbutts from Jacob before coming back with a hip toss. Strowman came in off the tag and cleared the ring before hitting running tackles on the Bloodline at ringside. Jey and Knight hit dives to Solo and Fatu while Tonga took the running powerslam in the ring for the three-count.

Result: LA Knight, Jimmy Uso & Braun Strowman def. The Bloodline

After the match, Solo attacked Strowman but Knight sent him into the crowd while Fatu took Jimmy out with a superkick. Strowman took a trio of moonsaults from Fatu before retreating with Tama Tonga. However, Fatu ran back to ringside and speared Braun through the barricades before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B+

Triple H was announced for this year's Hall of Fame induction, along with Michelle McCool and Lex Luger.

Jade Cargill was in an interview talking about Naomi attacking her and her feeling betrayed when Bianca teamed up with Naomi. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez came in to mock her before Jade challenged Liv to a match next week.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

Charlotte was in control early on and got some big chops before she was ejected from the ring by B-Fab. Flair got an inverted DDT before B-Fab drove her into the turnbuckles with a kick.

B-Fab got some strikes in and got a big boot for a near fall before Charlotte came back with a kick and got the chopblock before getting the Figure-Eight locked in.

Result: Charlotte Flair def. B-Fab

The officials rang the bell but Flair refused to let go of the hold. Tiffany Stratton rushed the ring, and a brawl broke out as officials came out to separate them.

Stratton managed to drag Flair out of the ring and unloaded on her before getting a dive off the steel steps. Charlotte got a dive of her own off the announce desk before the officials dragged them apart. Stratton took out all the officials with a moonsault to the floor before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B-

The Miz was out next on SmackDown and said that Cody Rhodes should have accepted The Rock's offer before calling the Undisputed WWE Champ out to join him on Miz TV.

The Miz got really angry because the crowd was singing along with Cody's entrance music, and the champ hit him with the Cross Rhodes in the ring. Cody got on the mic and said that the only one he wanted to talk to was John Cena and asked him to meet him next week.

Nakamura was backstage asking for a title rematch before Damian Priest came in. Shinsuke said something in Japanese, and Priest responded in Spanish before Nick Aldis booked a match between the two.

We got a short tease for what looked like a masked superstar, possibly Fenix from AEW.

WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian was in control early on and got some big moves before Nakamura countered into a kick in the corner and got a diving knee from the ropes. Back after a break on SmackDown, Damian got an inverted chokeslam off a counter before hitting a vertical suplex.

Priest got a springboard crossbody before the two traded submission holds. Drew McIntyre showed up at ringside and distracted Priest before Nakamura tried to get the roll-up. Priest countered the Kinshasa and hit the South of Heaven but Drew attacked him in the ring, ending the match.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Damian Priest via DQ

We got a brawl between Priest and Drew before the latter jabbed his thumbs in Damian's eyes. Priest was down and Nakamura hit him with the Kinshasa for good measure before walking out.

Drew unloaded on Priest and tossed him into the barricades before hitting him in the head with the top half of the steel steps. Drew was on his way out but came running back with the claymore before stomping on Priest's head.

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

Melo slapped Randy right off the bat and took a beatdown before being tossed into the ringpost outside. Back in the ring, Randy missed the draping DDT and got the takedown, but Hayes fled the ring before he could hit the RKO.

Melo missed Nothing But Net but got a springboard DDT before taking a superplex from the Viper. Hayes countered the RKO and got the Knee to the face but Randy got the RKO off the counter before getting the win.

Result: Randy Orton def. Carmelo Hayes

Randy reached for a handshake but Melo shoved him aside before the Viper hit another RKO. Randy went for the punt kick but Kevin Owens showed up and dragged Melo out of the ring. Randy chased after Owens but the latter sent him into the ringpost and ran away.

Grade: B

We got another teaser for an upcoming superstar after a break on SmackDown.

Gunther was out next and called out Axiom, one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, calling him a national hero in Spain. Axiom is notably the first Spanish superstar to be signed by WWE. After some banter with the crowd, we headed for the following match.

WWE SmackDown Results: Gunther vs. Axiom

The two traded counters early on before Gunther wiped Axiom out with a big clothesline. Axiom was taking a beating in the corner but managed to take Gunther down with a missile dropkick. Gunther went for the vertical suplex but Axiom reversed it and got a knee to the head.

Gunther got the running dropkick and the powerbomb for a near-fall before trying for a top-rope powerbomb. Axiom turned it into a hurricanrana before getting the Golden Ratio kick for a near fall. Gunther got the powerbomb for the win before locking in the sleeper hold.

Result: Gunther def. Axiom

Officials came in to break it up and dragged Axiom away before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B

Paul Heyman was out next and said that today was Roman Reigns Day since WWE 2K25 is officially released today. He said that CM Punk and Seth Rollins were unhappy about Roman being on the cover of the game and reminded them that they do not deserve a day in their name. Paul said he hates Seth Rollins' entrance theme and announced that Roman Reigns will be there next week on SmackDown in Italy.

Jimmy Uso was backstage and Gunther told him that he should get Jey to call off his WrestleMania match so that the champ doesn't have to hurt Jey. Jimmy said that he won't do it since he knows that Jey will beat Gunther at WrestleMania.

WWE SmackDown Results: DIY (c) vs. The Street Profits - WWE Tag Team Championship match

Ciampa was isolated early on and the Profits were in control. Tags were made and Montez got a big dive on Gargano who pushed him off the apron, dropping him on the barricades. Back in the ring, Ford took a double-team beatdown before Ciampa got a top-rope finisher for a near fall.

Ford countered the Fairytale Ending and barely made the tag before Dawkins got Ciampa with a huge elbow and a kick to the face. Ford went for the 450 splash but took knees to the gut before Dawkins wiped Ciampa out and tossed him over the barricades. Gargano took the double team finisher but Ciampa broke up the pin.

Dawkins missed with a big Swanton Bomb and Ciampa and Gargano got the Fairytale Ending/Superkick combo for a near fall. They went for Meet in the Middle but Gargano took out Ciampa by accident. Dawkins got the takedown on Gargano and Ford got the 450 splash for the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. DIY to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions

Grade: A

