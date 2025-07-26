  • home icon
What did WWE star Chelsea Green say about Hulk Hogan following his passing? The situation explained

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 26, 2025 11:59 GMT
Chelsea Green (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credits: Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green (left) and Hulk Hogan (right). [Images via Green's X & WWE YouTube]

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has announced a break from social media. The Hot Mess is one of the funniest wrestlers on the company’s roster and actively stays in character even on her social media handles. However, recently, the inaugural Women’s United States Champion met with severe fan backlash after she took to X to post about Hulk Hogan after his demise.

Chelsea Green paid a tribute to The Hulkster and called him an icon and a legend who inspired millions of people. She also highlighted that the WWE Hall of Famer inspired her husband, Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder), and extended her love and support to Hogan’s family. However, The Hot Mess also mentioned the legend’s political affiliations. Here is what she wrote in a now-deleted post.

“Political views aside, Hulk Hogan's influence on the wrestling world was clearly undeniable. He inspired millions and shaped an entire generation of fans, my husband included. We are mourning the loss of an icon... a legend. My love goes out to his family.''
Here is a screenshot of the mentioned post.

Screenshot of Chelsea Green&#039;s deleted tweet. [Image via her X account]
Screenshot of Chelsea Green's deleted tweet. [Image via her X account]

Chelsea Green apologized for her Hulk Hogan post on social media

It is no secret that Hulk Hogan was a controversial figure. While he was globally revered, he also found himself on the wrong side of several political and non-political controversies. Chelsea Green faced backlash upon touching on this aspect on X and deleted her post in response.

However, later, she shared another post and apologized to the people who were hurt by her comment. The SmackDown star defended her stance while seeking forgiveness and also relayed that she is learning how to navigate through things one day at a time.

"A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w[ith] the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms. Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv... If my response [or tweet] seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn," she wrote.
The former Women’s United States Champion has now taken a break from social media and also deleted her profile and banner image from her X handle. It would be interesting to see when The Hot Mess returns and resumes her hot takes on the happenings of WWE.

