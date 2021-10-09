What does Jeff Hardy's back tattoo mean?

Jeff Hardy, who was drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft, is one of the most respected superstars in WWE. He is known for intricate face paint ahead of his matches.

The Charismatic Enigma is also known for numerous tattoos, which adds to his eccentric character in WWE. One of the recent yet famous tattoos is on Hardy's back, showcasing a demon face.

In an episode of WWE's After The Bell, Jeff Hardy revealed that the tattoo signifies the demons Jeff Hardy has faced throughout his life:

“I started my big back tattoo back in July with the idea that I might have that disease called alcoholism or something. Maybe I’ll get a tattoo of what that looks like because naturally I’ve spoken about demons through my entire career. It gets to the point where I’m tired of talking about demons," Jeff Hardy said.

His addiction has got him in trouble at various times. Hardy assured fans that his issues are over for good. He also stated that the demon is his favorite tattoo yet.

How many tattoos does Jeff Hardy have?

As revealed by Body Art Guru, WWE's Charismatic Enigma has at least eight tattoos on his body. While the giant back tattoo may look like the most significant, his other tattoos are also great.

Jeff Hardy has a Hardy Boyz logo inked on his upper back, which describes the importance of his tag team career alongside his brother, Matt Hardy. On his neck, we can see twin demons that look like they're choking him. They also represent the darker days of his career.

Jeff Hardy's left wrist has a very special tattoo made up of two letters. His wife also has the same tattoo, representing the love they share. A giant rattlesnake tattoo is inked on the right side of his body, which is one of the most good-looking tattoos on his body.

Along with these tattoos, the WWE legend also has some smaller tattoos on his right arm and left leg. Despite all these tattoos, Hardy will surely get some more inking done in the future!

