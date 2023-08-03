What if WWE star returns after 609+ days to challenge Asuka at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility!

Asuka is set to defend her coveted WWE Women's Championship against two all-star wrestlers at SummerSlam. The big event in Detroit will see the talented champion put her title on the line against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match.

Considering The Empress of Tomorrow walks away from the bout victorious, many wonder who she could feud with next. One potential name could be somebody fans would never see coming: Kairi Sane.

The Pirate Princess could return to World Wrestling Entertainment at the big show in Detroit. She may surprisingly appear post-match and stand face-to-face with Asuka, proclaiming that the treasure she wants to obtain is Asuka's belt.

Asuka and Sane are no strangers to one another. Before Kairi left WWE, the two were a popular tag team known as The Kabuki Warriors. Despite their close ties, the two incredibly talented stars fighting for the coveted prize would make for great representation and fantastic television.

Kairi last competed in a WWE ring on the July 20, 2020, edition of Monday Night RAW. She defeated Bayley amid a feud between The Golden Role Models and The Kabuki Warriors.

Kairi Sane has laid out her goals if she were to return to WWE

While Kairi has been away from World Wrestling Entertainment for several years, a possible comeback is never out of the question. Fans have often predicted a return for the talented star, typically around the Royal Rumble.

Sane herself hasn't ruled out a potential return. During an interview earlier this year with Steve Fall, Kairi discussed what goals she may have if she returns. Below is Sane's quote through a translator.

“Even now, the WWE Universe, they love KAIRI. Even the wrestlers are like, ‘Oh you’re coming to Royal Rumble this year, right? You’re coming, right?’ It’s her favorite PPV of the whole year. She definitely wants to one day wrestle in the Royal Rumble," she said.

The Royal Rumble Match is an extremely popular bout with decades of history. Women only began to have their own in 2018. Thankfully, it has remained a yearly tradition ever since.

The Pirate Princess went on to state that she never was able to win a singles championship title on the main roster:

“[KAIRI] didn’t [completely] accomplish what she wanted to do because she was in a WrestleMania title match, but on the other hand, she didn’t get a singles women’s belt, so that’s still maybe one thing she would like to get next time."

Kairi is a former NXT Women's Champion and a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, but one of the big singles titles from RAW and SmackDown could be appealing. Whether Kairi actually appears at SummerSlam isn't known, but a return in the future could be incredibly exciting.

