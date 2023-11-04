What if WWE star takes over Roman Reigns' position as Tribal Chief? Exploring all aspects of major swerve

Roman Reigns has been the Tribal Chief for three years. The SmackDown star has ruthlessly dominated the competition with The Bloodline by his side, but what if someone from the faction were to take away his chiefdom once and for all?

The person in question is none other than Solo Sikoa. The former NXT North American Champion has been booked as an absolute monster since he arrived on the main roster at Clash at the Clash 2022.

Plus, Paul Heyman’s promo on SmackDown tonight was done incredibly well to put over Sikoa as the next threat to the SmackDown roster. The Wiseman said Roman Reigns sends The Enforcer to finish the job, and he gets the job finished.

There are reports that WWE has plans for Reigns versus Sikoa somewhere down the line. The company has even teased a feud between the cousins on SmackDown in the past. Tonight’s promo can potentially lead to a passing of the chiefdom match between the cousins in the future.

What happened the last time Roman Reigns’ position as Tribal Chief was threatened?

The last person to challenge Roman Reigns for his chiefdom was none other than his cousin Jey Uso. The pair collided for the status of Tribal Chief and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

The match was contested under Tribal Combat rules, meaning there were no disqualifications or count-outs. Reigns was injured in the early goings of the match but managed to continue.

Jey Uso came extremely close to winning the match only to lose it due to his brother Jimmy’s interference, allowing Reigns to take advantage of the distraction and put away Jey with a spear through a table.

