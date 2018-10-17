What WWE Starrcade tells us about the Crown Jewel results

WWE has announced their second Starrcade event

WWE has announced that their second Starrcade event will take place in Cincinnati on November 24. The event is a special house show event promoted by the company for the Raw and SmackDown brands.

Starrcade 2018 will be the twentieth event under the Starrcade chronology, and only the second under the WWE since they took over rights to the event.

It is still unclear whether the event will be televised or available on the WWE Network or not. Many superstars have been confirmed for the event, along with a special appearance for WWE veteran and Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Shield, Dogs of War, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, Rusev, and many more superstars have already been confirmed for the show by the WWE.

A match card has also been formed comprising of some high-level matches and a captivating main event to increase in interest in the event.

Let’s take a look at three matches that have been announced for the Starrcade, and what they mean for the results from Crown Jewel.

#3 Rey Mysterio will get into a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura

Their first match was a good one

On SmackDown 1000, we saw a World Cup qualifier match between the King of Strong Style Shinsuke Nakamura, and the returning King of the Cruiserweights Rey Mysterio.

While Nakamura is currently the United States Champion in his first main roster title reign in the WWE, Mysterio has held numerous titles in the WWE during his illustrious career.

The Starrcade has a match between the two men scheduled which will be for the United States Championship. This means that after he has beaten Nakamura to cement his place in the WWE World Cup, he will announce himself as the worthy opponent to take on Nakamura for his title.

Nakamura hasn’t defended his title much since winning it claiming that he will only do so when a worthy opponent comes along.

It’s also possible that Mysterio will go on to win the World Cup at Crown Jewel, which will automatically give him a shot at the United States Championship after being declared the Best in the World.

Who’s worthier of a main roster title more than Mr. 619 himself?

