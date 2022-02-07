What is WWE Superstar Paige doing now?

Paige, real-name Saraya-Jade Bevis, is a former WWE superstar and on-screen personality. During her time as an active in-ring competitor, she made history by becoming the youngest WWE Divas Champion.

The retired English professional wrestler is a two-time Divas Champion and is also the inaugural NXT Women's Champion. While competing under the NXT brand, Bevis held the NXT Women's Championship for a total of 301 days and is the only female superstar to hold both the Divas and NXT Women's Championship simultaneously.

However, in 2018, the former Divas Champion announced her retirement from in-ring competition after suffering a neck injury at a WWE house show in 2017. With that being said, what has Paige been up to currently?

Paige is currently signed to WWE as an ambassador. The day after announcing her official retirement, she was introduced as the new general manager of SmackDown by Shane McMahon.

The former NXT Women's Champion is also known for her live streams on Twitch. However, in May of 2021, Twitch decided to ban the former SmackDown GM for her watch along of the movie, Dumb and Dumber.

While being out of in-ring action, the former Divas Champion also manged the Kabuki Warriors, a tag team comprising of Asuka and Kairi Sane. However, the pair would eventually turn their backs on their former manager, with Asuka spraying the green mist.

Paige recently sent a message to Ronda Rousey following her Royal Rumble win

During the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE and won her first-ever Rumble. In doing so, The Baddest Woman On The Planet punched her ticket to WrestleMania 38.

In the aftermath of Rousey's win, Paige took to Twitter to send a heartfelt, congratulatory message to the former RAW Women's Champion. Check out the tweet here.

"I’ve been a roasting fiend for the past few days. But for real. Feels awesome for so many people to wanna see me back. Trending nearly everyday of January. F*cking wild. Congrats to all the women. Main eventers. As it should be. Welcome back @RondaRousey,"

The former Divas Champion also recently debuted a new look, as she took to social media to showoff an incredible hairdo. Check it out in the tweet above.

