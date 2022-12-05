What does WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley whisper in Dominik Mysterio's ear? 5 crazy fan theories

Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day following his shocking attack on his father Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Clash At The Castle. The 25-year-old Superstar shed the pure-hearted babyface gimmick most fans had grown weary of and became an irreverent heel out to win by any means necessary. In the company of Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley, Dominik has become more of a threat, even pulling off an upset win over AJ Styles on WWE RAW.

Ripley's influence on him, in particular, has got the fans talking. The Eradicator has established herself as the "Dominik whisperer," always making sure to mumble in the second-generation star's ear before matches. This particular gesture has captured the attention of the WWE Universe, who have come up with an assortment of theories as to what exactly Ripley says to her colleague.

Here are four of the craziest fan theories regarding what Rhea Ripley whispers in Dominik Mysterio's ear (those we could publish, anyway).

#5: An interesting culinary combination

Rhea's Whispers @RheasWhispers "I swear, salt on watermelon is actually pretty decent, Dom." "I swear, salt on watermelon is actually pretty decent, Dom."

Let's begin with a Twitter account dedicated to this particular Rhea Ripley-centric topic: @RheasWhispers. One of the very first tweets sent out by this account dedicated to guessing the contents of the former WWE RAW women's champion's whispers presents an interesting culinary question. Does salt on watermelon taste good?

There's not much to say about this, but we do have a few questions: Has Ripley ever asked Dominik Mysterio this question? Where does the Superstar duo stand on this question? What do our readers think? Sound off in the comments!

#4: A savage putdown from The Nightmare

Dominik Mysterio's mic skills have improved with leaps and bounds since his WWE debut. The second-generation star was thrown into the deep end of his wrestling career by having his first-ever match against Seth Rollins at Summerslam 2020. As a result, most of his career progression has been on-the-job, leaving some of his weaknesses exposed.

Dominik's mic work has been one of the most-criticized aspects of his character, especially during his babyface run alongside Rey Mysterio. His short time in The Judgment Day has brought lots of improvement to his promo skills, seeing him come into his own as a cocky heel. Could he have been motivated by some positive punishment from Rhea Ripley in the form of a savage insult?

#3: Rhea Ripley asks Dominik Mysterio a wholesome spiritual question live on WWE programming

Dean @sixdean9 @BestGamRnDaWrld Dom, have you accepted Jesus as your lord and savior? @BestGamRnDaWrld Dom, have you accepted Jesus as your lord and savior?

An outlandish yet incredibly hilarious theory regarding Rhea Ripley's whispers regards Dominik Mysterio's religious wellbeing. As the former SmackDown tag team champion prepares to compete in the ring, what are the odds that his heel stablemate asks him about his relationship with Jesus Christ?

It's very unlikely, but imagine what a hilarious reveal it would be in The Judgment Day's future WWE documentary!

#2: An embarrassing observation

We've all been there, haven't we? Walking about in public, full of confidence and without a care in the world, only for someone to whisper in your ear that your fly is down? One WWE fan seems to think that this is what Rhea Ripley whispers in Dominik Mysterio's ear.

Is the second-generation WWE Superstar a victim of this wardrobe malfunction every week, though? We doubt it. In terms of fan theories, this is one of the crazier ones.

#1: A Marvel reference, perhaps?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is arguably the biggest franchise in all of entertainment, and is well-known for its pop culture references. Through its immense success at the box office, it has also become a staple of said pop culture, often getting referenced itself. Many WWE Superstars have paid tribute to the franchise, often cosplaying as its characters in their entrances and ring gear.

One fan theory suggests that Rhea Ripley whispers a famous MCU reference into Dominik Mysterio's ear whenever he heads to the ring. "Hail Hydra" is a famous catchphrase of villainous organization Hydra, which shares heelish similarities with The Judgment Day. It is a hilarious and strangely fitting theory for Mysterio, who was turned evil by the faction much like S.H.I.E.L.D. was corrupted by Hydra.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : Does salt taste good on watermelon? Yes No 0 votes