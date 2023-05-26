What year did Roman Reigns wrestle a WWE match on his birthday? 

Roman Reigns rarely had a WWE match on his birthday. It either occurred two/three days before or after May 25. Due to his part-time schedule, his working days have become limited, and it doesn't seem like he'll compete inside the ring on that special occasion unless it's a Premium Live Event.

WWE celebrated Roman Reigns' birthday yesterday. A mainstay of the company for over a decade, the 38-year-old star fought his only televised wrestling match on his birthday in 2015. It was just a week after he failed to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Title from Seth Rollins at Payback.

During an episode of RAW on May 25, 2015, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose defeated The Authority members Kane and Seth Rollins. The Guy was a developing babyface at that time due to his controversial rise to the top, so WWE probably chose not to mention the special occasion for fear of backlash. Also, it was Ambrose who pinned Rollins.

Looking back at his struggles, The Big Dog has come a long way to become The Head of the Table. Most of his success relates to the formation of The Bloodline.

WWE picks on the hottest acts on the roster. Thus, the stories developed from the stable with him as the centerpiece have kept fans engaged while dramatically increasing his fame.

Roman Reigns will try to capture his second WWE Tag Team Championship

Roman has fond memories of the tag team gold. Years before his main event push as a singles competitor, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins captured their first main roster championship by defeating Team Hell No at Extreme Rules 2013.

Their reign lasted almost five months, emphasizing the legendary teamwork and gameplan of The Shield.

- Dean Ambrose defeated Kofi Kingston to become US Champion



- Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns defeated Team Hell No to become Tag Team Champions



What a time 9 years ago today, all members of The Shield would collect gold at Extreme Rules for the first time in WWE.- Dean Ambrose defeated Kofi Kingston to become US Champion- Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns defeated Team Hell No to become Tag Team ChampionsWhat a time 9 years ago today, all members of The Shield would collect gold at Extreme Rules for the first time in WWE.- Dean Ambrose defeated Kofi Kingston to become US Champion- Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns defeated Team Hell No to become Tag Team Champions What a time 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/rzTh9FQ02D

Presently, The Tribal Chief gave a thumbs down to The Usos' plans on wanting to pursue the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Reigns has taken the mission and will be aided by his enforcer, Solo Sikoa.

Their match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is rumored to be the final one at Night of Champions, so expect a thrilling finish to the Saudi Arabia event.

Will The Head of the Table have more titles on his waist, or could the team of KO-Zayn pull off another upset for The Bloodline? We will find out this Saturday.

