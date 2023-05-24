Roman Reigns could have a massive title vs. title match against World Heavyweight Champion, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter thinks if Seth Rollins wins the newly minted World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions, WWE could book a major match between him and Roman Reigns.

The Messiah takes on AJ Styles for the newly-minted title on the May 27 event. Though the two haven't interacted on TV yet to build to their match, if their bout from Money in the Bank 2019 is any indication, they could steal the show.

The majority of fans are rooting for Seth Rollins to win the championship, including Bill Apter, who spoke about it on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. Apter believes once Rollins walks out with the gold, WWE could finally set up a rematch between him and Roman Reigns from Royal Rumble 2022.

Seth Rollins won via Disqualification at the show after The Tribal Chief attacked him with a steel chair. The veteran journalist believes the rematch between them could be a title vs. title bout, with the winner walking out with all three titles around his waist.

"Seth Rollins. It's his time and eventually what they may do, at some point, is put him against Roman from the past and it'll be title vs. title," said Bill Apter. [32:54 - 33:04]

Roman Reigns will also be in action at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Rather than defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns aims to acquire more gold at Night of Champions 2023.

He and Solo Sikoa are set to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the show. Considering both Reigns and Sikoa seldom lose, they have a big chance of walking away with the tag team titles on May 27. However, this is where The Usos could play spoilsport.

Reigns lost his cool at Jimmy and Jey Uso for being unable to defeat Zayn and Owens recently. He even verbally abused the two on TV. There's a chance Jimmy and Jey could finally take matters into their own hands and end their association with Reigns and The Bloodline for good at Night of Champions.

