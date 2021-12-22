Whatever happened to former WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo?

Mauro Ranallo made a name for himself in WWE after capturing the hearts of the WWE Universe with his emotional and relatable commentary on both NXT and the main roster.

Ranallo was an incredible addition to the commentary booth on SmackDown in 2015 and just months later he made such an impression that he was dubbed "The Voice of SmackDown."

Ranallo was joined by several faces behind the desk as part of his two years on SmackDown including Jerry Lawler, Byron Saxton, Michael Cole, Tom Phillips, David Otunga, and John "Bradshaw" Layfield.

Ranallo left SmackDown in 2017 and instead made his way to NXT where his passion finally found the perfect pairing alongside the loyal Full Sail crowd.

It was a perfect match that worked for the star for almost three years, until he announced his departure from WWE in August 2020.

Ranallo has continued his career as a commentator following WWE

Mauro Ranallo was already well-known as a commentator before he started his career in WWE and has continued to work behind the mic in the following year.

Ranallo even appeared as the guest commentator for Impact Wrestling's Rebellion title vs. title main event between Rich Swann and Kenny Omega earlier this year.

Ranallo has always been a huge combat sports fan and continued to commentate on boxing and MMA throughout his WWE career.

The most recent appearance from Ranallo came this past weekend as part of the commentary team for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II.

The popular commentator was at ringside to call the action as Paul delivered a spectacular knockout against the former UFC Welterweight Champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Fans will always be able to recognize Ranallo's iconic voice. It does not matter if he's calling the action for boxing, WWE, MMA, Ranallo's passion behind the commentary booth will always enhance any and every event he is a part of.

