Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas?

Bo Dallas celebrates his 32nd birthday today, more than a year after being officially released by WWE in April 2021.

Dallas is a former NXT Champion and was once part of The B Team alongside Curtis Axel, who was released from the company a year before his tag team partner. Despite not appearing on TV after December 2019, Dallas remained contracted to WWE for almost two years before the company decided to release him.

The Former WWE Superstar has revealed that he will wrestle again

In the year that's followed, Dallas has kept a low profile and continued to work on the family real estate business and farm that he set up alongside fellow superstar Liv Morgan whilst still contracted to the company.

Dallas comes from a wrestling family and it was obvious that he wouldn't remain away from the ring for long. The former Champion recently spoke as part of an autograph signing with Captains Corner, where he made his feelings clear:

"I had no interest — not ‘no’ interest. I love wrestling, will always love wrestling, but for the past year, I have had no interest in trying to wrestle. I’ve been working on a bunch of other business ventures and doing a bunch of different things that I’ve wanted to do outside of wrestling. Not saying I’m done with wrestling or that’s what I’ve been saying for the past year and now that I’ve got that squared away and that’s in the works, I can get back to my passion. I will be back in the ring in the next couple of months and that’s a guarantee because… I don’t make promises I don’t deliver on." (via )

Dallas signed with WWE when he was just 18 years old and remained part of the company for 13 years. The former star now has plans to make his return to the ring in the coming months but is yet to announce any details for his future.

