Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox?

Brad Maddox is easily considered to be one of the most controversial superstars in WWE history.

The former referee made his debut in black and white stripes in order to aid CM Punk to a victory at Hell in a Cell in 2012. After stepping into a feud with Punk and The Shield, Maddox was offered the role as Assistant RAW Managing Supervisor by Vickie Guerrero which led to an interesting partnership.

Maddox later became the General Manager of RAW after Vickie was removed from her position and became wrapped up in the feud between Triple H, Vince McMahon, and Daniel Bryan throughout 2013.

WhatCulture Wrestling @WhatCultureWWE Brad Maddox Debuts Joshua Kingsley Ring Name At WWE House Show [PHOTO] ift.tt/1Nqog5n http://t.co/6lczOsAC8e Brad Maddox Debuts Joshua Kingsley Ring Name At WWE House Show [PHOTO] ift.tt/1Nqog5n http://t.co/6lczOsAC8e

After being fired from his role as general manager by Triple H in 2014, Maddox was taken off TV, repackaged, and later went on to re-debut as Joshua Kingsley.

It was under this role that he delivered a promo as part of a dark match on SmackDown that ultimately got him fired.

The former star was fired from WWE on November 25th, 2015 after referring to the audience in attendance at SmackDown as "Cocky P***ks."

What happened to former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox?

Following his release, Maddox dropped off the radar and made his Twitter page private after being wrapped up in the video leaks from fellow WWE Superstar Paige.

His short run on the Indy circuit as Mad Braddox was halted by the leaks as the star took some time away from the public eye.

Maddox later resurfaced under the new name Tyler K Warner and according to RingTheDamnBell as part of a report back in 2018, the star stepped into a career in the acting business.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Maddox was most recently part of the first virtual autograph signing of 2021 under the Damage365 Promotions banner. The star was part of the event back in January where he was signing autographs under his WWE name.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Genci Papraniku