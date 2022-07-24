Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson?

Former WWE star Torrie Wilson celebrates her 47th Birthday today, just months after making her last appearance for the company as part of the annual Women's Royal Rumble in January.

Wilson initially came over to WWE when the company purchased WCW and went on to become a popular star with fans. While she was never able to lift a championship during her wrestling days, Wilson was able to wrestle in the semi-main event of WrestleMania back in 2006 and posed for Playboy magazine.

The former star was a member of Vince's Devils and was aligned with the likes of Tajiri, Carlito, Jimmy Wang Yang, and even her former husband, Billy Kidman.

The former star is also best remembered for bringing her dog Chloe to the ring with her on several occasions.

After struggling with a back injury for several months, Wilson took some time away from the company in 2008, which later led to her release and her eventual retirement from the business in May of that year.

Since her release, Wilson has made several cameo appearances for the company as part of the Women's Revolution and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Torrie Wilson has stepped into a new career since her release from WWE

Many fans have commented on how young and fit Torrie Wilson still manages to look almost 15 years after her departure.

The former star has dived into the fitness world over the past decade, and as a Certified Personal Trainer, she has also begun helping others to follow in her footsteps.

Alongside her brief appearances for World Wrestling Entertainment, Wilson shares some of her inspiration on Instagram while also allowing fans to follow her on Sage Spot, where she shares her full workouts, which can then be copied.

Wilson was also married for the second time. Following brief relationships with Nick Mitchell and Alex Rodriquez, the star tied the knot with Justin Tupper on September 19, 2019.

Wilson is also set to be part of Starrcast next weekend, where she will participate in The Roast of Ric Flair ahead of his legend's match.

