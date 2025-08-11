  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sable
  • Whatever happened to former WWE Women's Champion Sable?

Whatever happened to former WWE Women's Champion Sable?

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 11, 2025 19:24 GMT
Where is the wife of Brock Lesnar? (image via WWE)
Where is the wife of Brock Lesnar? (image via WWE)

Since the return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, there have been a lot of questions about his wife, Sable, and what her current status is with WWE.

Ad

The mother of three is a former Women's Champion and someone who many fans believe started the generation of Divas in wrestling. Interestingly, despite being a former champion, one of the greatest female managers in history, and a household name, she is not in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former champion wrestled her final match for WWE back in 2004, which was the end of her second run, which came after she had already sued the company for $110 million.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

It appears that more than two decades after her final appearance, WWE still holds a grudge, since it was noted that back in 2019, Torrie Wilson was informed that she wasn't allowed to include Sable's name in her Hall of Fame speech, despite being close to the former star throughout her career.

Ad

Sable's post-WWE life

After her WWE departure back in 2004, she went on to appear in NJPW alongside Brock Lesnar, before the couple officially married in 2006.

The duo appeared for the promotion until 2007, which was when she made her final appearances in a wrestling ring. The former Women's Champion has since welcomed two sons with Brock Lesnar, called Duke and Turk, in both 2009 and 2010.

Ad

The former WWE star has remained out of the public eye over the past two decades, but has been spotted alongside Lesnar in recent images shared online. The 57-year-old now has much darker hair than she did in WWE and was considered somewhat unrecognisable in the images seen above.

It seems that she has welcomed life as a mother and is now raising her sons away from the spotlight, despite fans still pushing for her to be added to the Hall of Fame.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications