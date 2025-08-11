Whatever happened to former WWE Women's Champion Sable?

Since the return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, there have been a lot of questions about his wife, Sable, and what her current status is with WWE.The mother of three is a former Women's Champion and someone who many fans believe started the generation of Divas in wrestling. Interestingly, despite being a former champion, one of the greatest female managers in history, and a household name, she is not in the WWE Hall of Fame.Melina Is The Queen @SimplyMelinaFanLINKIt's the fact WWE brought Sable back to the company after she successfully sued them will always get a chuckle out of me! 🤭The former champion wrestled her final match for WWE back in 2004, which was the end of her second run, which came after she had already sued the company for $110 million.It appears that more than two decades after her final appearance, WWE still holds a grudge, since it was noted that back in 2019, Torrie Wilson was informed that she wasn't allowed to include Sable's name in her Hall of Fame speech, despite being close to the former star throughout her career.Sable's post-WWE lifeAfter her WWE departure back in 2004, she went on to appear in NJPW alongside Brock Lesnar, before the couple officially married in 2006.The duo appeared for the promotion until 2007, which was when she made her final appearances in a wrestling ring. The former Women's Champion has since welcomed two sons with Brock Lesnar, called Duke and Turk, in both 2009 and 2010.The former WWE star has remained out of the public eye over the past two decades, but has been spotted alongside Lesnar in recent images shared online. The 57-year-old now has much darker hair than she did in WWE and was considered somewhat unrecognisable in the images seen above.It seems that she has welcomed life as a mother and is now raising her sons away from the spotlight, despite fans still pushing for her to be added to the Hall of Fame.