When 20-time champion was allegedly accused of slowing down Roman Reigns' push in WWE

Roman Reigns has been primed for success since he stepped foot in WWE. The 38-year-old star was heavily protected during his Shield days. However, his push after he turned solo was thought to be influenced by a 20-time champion.

The star in question is none other than Randy Orton. The Viper was reportedly accused of killing Roman Reigns’ solo push during their program in 2014. A report that came out at the time claimed Orton had backstage heat for allegedly slowing down The Big Dog.

“Some superstars are concerned Orton may be slowing down Reigns’ rise to the top as the company’s top babyface — the belief is that while Daniel Bryan remains out through injury, John Cena can’t carry the entire load on his own so a new babyface like Reigns is really needed to improve business and ultimately benefit everyone down the card,” the report said.

Despite the alleged negative feedback to his live event matches against Roman Reigns, Orton put over the former Shield star during their first and only singles pay-per-view match against each other at SummerSlam 2014.

The two were supposed to get involved in a title program in the buildup to SummerSlam 2022, but The Viper’s injury shelved those plans. For those unaware, Orton was last seen on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will be in action at SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns is set for a grand match this Saturday at Summerslam. The Tribal Chief will put his title and chiefdom on the line against Jey Uso at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The two stars will collide in a Tribal Combat.

Reigns and his cousin got physical last Friday on SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion tried to take out his cousin in the main event but got hit with a spear instead. However, Solo Sikoa jumped into action and took out his brother.

Reigns and Sikoa then hit their combo Samoan Spike and spear finishers on Jey twice. It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will overcome the odds this Saturday at SummerSlam.

