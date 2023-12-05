When 51-year-old WWE star helped Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) prank Renee Paquette at their home

Jon Moxley (fka Deam Ambrose in WWE) was known for his silly antics and unusual behaviors while still in the Stamford-based promotion. He mostly keeps his personal life private, but glimpses showcase that his attitude can extend into real life.

On January 19, 2019, Renee Paquette celebrated R-Truth's 47th birthday by posting a video of him playing a prank on her. The footage captured the current WWE RAW star saying that he was with the former Dean Ambrose and they were waiting for Renee, who was unaware that Truth was also in their home.

The current superstar seemingly hid in a closet while Renee and Jon Moxley briefly conversed. Seconds later, Paquette opened the closet and screamed as she saw Truth hiding inside. All the while, Jon was also laughing loudly in the background.

Jon Moxley left the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 and has since wrestled in AEW. Renee departed in August 2020 and made sporadic appearances for the company. She signed with All Elite Wrestling last year, where she now works as a backstage interviewer. Renee and Jon began dating in 2013 and married in 2017. They welcomed their child in 2021, a daughter named Nora Murphy Good.

What other pranks did Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette do to each other?

Renee and Jon with their daughter Nora Murphy Good

Despite Jon Moxley's intense in-ring style and wrestling character, he is more relaxed and laid back once outside the professional light and spending time with his family.

While on Swerved, WWE's then-prank show, the couple shared moments. There was a time when Renee played an interviewer, and Jon played a "regular citizen" who got mad when he couldn't answer trivia questions. Renee also got back at Dean in the first season by making him blow a toy horn, which produced a truck's horn instead. Renee also posted on their fifth anniversary that he leaves toy rubber mice all over the house for her to find.

What has R-Truth been doing in WWE?

Truth was sidelined after suffering an injury last year on NXT but returned at Survivor Series. He has since been appearing on Monday Night RAW, where he has a comedic angle with The Judgment Day and keeps trying to join them.

Expand Tweet

It's fortunate that despite the hectic responsibilities and schedules of being a wrestler, they still find a way to destress in little ways and bond with each other in their personal lives.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.