When 52-year-old WWE star crossed lines to bite Stacy Keibler's backside

WWE is an unpredictable place where anything can happen at any time; returns, retirements, controversies, everything. Such an incident happened with Stacy Keibler in 2001.

Keibler was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year for her memorable contribution to the company. During her time in the promotion, she had her share of edgier content.

On the December 27, 2001, episode of SmackDown, Keibler accompanied The Dudley Boyz for their match against Spike Dudley and Tazz. During the bout, Stacy Keibler stood on the apron to show some dance moves. Spike Dudley, who was inside the ring, surprisingly sneaked up from her behind and bit the Duchess of Dudleyville's backside, generating a great crowd reaction. Fans can check out a clip of the hilarious incident below.

To sell the incident even better, commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler screamed, "Let me do that!". While the spot wasn't essential, it certainly added to the entertainment value of the match.

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler dated several famous names throughout her career

While Stacy did excel as an in-ring performer, she was also famous for dating several WWE Superstars and Hollywood celebrities. Her most popular relationship in the company was with Andrew Martin, aka Test. The two stars shared a romantic bond from 2001 to 2005 and were also paired onscreen during that time.

During her time in WCW, she also dated WCW Superstar and Ric Flair's son, David Flair. The two had a romantic relationship while working for Eric Bischoff's promotion.

Outside of WWE, Stacy Keibler has also dated big Hollywood stars. She had a relationship with actors Geoff Stults and George Clooney. She is now married to Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre, and the couple have two daughters and a son together.

