When 52-year-old WWE veteran was upset with The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech

The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year didn't sit well with former WCW star Buff Bagwell.

Mark Calaway was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, 2022. The WWE legend headlined the class and delivered a lengthy speech, looking back at his illustrious run inside the squared circle.

At many points during his speech, The Undertaker talked about respecting others. He told the WWE Universe that he wanted to shower them with the same respect they had shown him over the past three decades.

Shortly after, former WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell took to Twitter to blast The Deadman's Hall of Fame speech. The former called him out for talking about respect in his speech and mentioned how he didn't show respect to Chris Kanyon back in the day.

"Good speech by Undertaker. He talked a lot about respecting everyone and all I could think was how did he respect Kanyom [sic] when he tried to behead him with that chair."

The Undertaker was involved in an infamous segment with Chris Kanyon in 2003

In '03, The Undertaker was feuding with Big Show on WWE SmackDown. At one point during the feud, he met with Chris Kanyon in the ring and brutally attacked him with a chair.

In his tweet criticizing the Hall of Fame speech, Bagwell was referring to the reckless chair shots on Kanyon's head. The latter's tragic career didn't last long, and he took his own life in 2010.

The Phenom is currently enjoying his retirement from pro wrestling, and it seems unlikely he will ever step back into the ring. He occasionally meets and engages with fans on his popular 1 deadMAN Show.

The show is set to return on February 16, 2023, at L’Olympia in Montreal. The show is basically Mark Calaway chatting with fans and sharing stories from his iconic career. He also holds Q&A sessions with fans on the show.

