Earlier this year, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm stated that he doesn't want to fight Brock Lesnar again.

Back in early 2002, The Beast Incarnate was mere weeks away from making his big main roster debut in WWE. Lesnar was wrestling dark matches on a regular basis at the time.

Around this time, Lesnar wrestled Lance Storm on three back-to-back nights (January 4th, 5th, and 6th). Storm pinned Lesnar twice and ended up losing their third match via pinfall. The two men never wrestled each other again.

When a Twitter user told Storm to fight Lesnar again, he made it clear that he wasn't interested.

Brock Lesnar is one of the scariest superstars to ever step foot in the ring

Brock Lesnar's intimidating presence has been a major aspect of his entire presentation on WWE TV over the years. Fans have been in awe of his gigantic stature and menacing look for about two decades at this point. Fans of Lance Storm's replies were quite supportive of his amusing answer:

MapleLeaf1 @0m3ga13 @LanceStorm @mckenzieas93V2 🤣 100% don't blame you. Might as well go kick and punch a bulldozer same results I imagine @LanceStorm @mckenzieas93V2 🤣 100% don't blame you. Might as well go kick and punch a bulldozer same results I imagine

Former WWE Superstar Big Show has previously opened up about the WWE locker room being intimidated by Lesnar's presence. Here's what he said:

“He’s got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan. Like when I first started wrestling, like people would whisper when Hulk Hogan came into the building. Like you know, it’s like the old Bugs Bunny cartoon, ‘Leopold, Leopold, Leopold’, you know, that kind of a thing. But I would see Brock walking into the buildings when he came back after the UFC stuff, and like people would flatten themselves against the wall ’cause they were so intimidated by Brock.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Lesnar is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. He has held the WWE title on seven occasions and is a three-time Universal Champion. Additionally, Lesnar won the 2002 King of the Ring tournament and the Money In The Bank briefcase in 2019. Lesnar is bound to headline a WWE Hall of Fame class somewhere down the line if he agrees to accept the induction.

