When Alexa Bliss watched two WWE stars argue in front of her backstage

Alexa Bliss was once caught up in a disagreement between Maryse and Nia Jax backstage before an episode of RAW.

On June 26, 2017, Jax arguably produced one of her best performances in a six-woman Gauntlet Match. The Irresistible Force eliminated Bayley, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, and Emma before finally losing the 30-minute contest to Sasha Banks.

The November 1, 2017, episode of Total Divas showed Jax discussing her upcoming encounter with Bliss and Maryse earlier in the day. The former RAW Women's Champion asked the latter if she had ever competed in a Gauntlet Match, prompting a furious response:

"You're kidding me, right?" Maryse said. "You're kidding, you're kidding? Oh my God, Nia, when you come at me and you say, 'Do you know what a Gauntlet Match is?' I'm blown away… You're better than that, girl." [0:11 – 0:30]

Alexa Bliss continued to watch on silently as Maryse accused Jax of disrespecting her:

"I've been here for 12 years. It is all about respect because this business is built on respect, and you don't walk to someone that's been here for 12 years and go, 'Have you ever been in a Gauntlet Match?' or come up to me last week and say, 'How does it feel to not be part of this?'" [0:37 – 0:54]

Jax clearly asked Maryse if she had ever participated in a Gauntlet Match. However, The Miz's wife thought the two-time Women's Tag Team Champion wanted to know if she was aware of what the match entailed.

What Maryse said to Alexa Bliss after the argument

Nia Jax told Maryse she simply had to answer "yes" or "no" in response to her question, but the former Divas Champion took it the wrong way.

Once the argument settled, Jax walked away to prepare for her match. Maryse then confided in Alexa Bliss, who remained speechless:

"Yeah, I have five segments tonight, thank you," Maryse said to Jax before turning to Bliss. "This is the most disrespectful person I have ever met in wrestling." [1:23 – 1:30]

Total Divas aired on the E! Network between 2013 and 2019. The reality show was supposed to return for its 10th season in 2020, but filming was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

