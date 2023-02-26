When Ariel Winter kissed an unexpected WWE Superstar on live TV

In 2011, Ariel Winter starred in the movie The Chaperone alongside current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. On Valentine's Day, a few days before the film was released, the then-13-year-old actress appeared as a guest on Monday Night RAW to promote it.

Winter headed to the ring, where she spoke about her movie before introducing The Great Khali for a new edition of 'Khali Kiss Cam.' The live segment saw a few superstars kissing each other, including Santino Marella & Tamina, Vickie Guerrero & Dolph Ziggler, and Maryse & Funaki.

During the segment, however, Hornswoggle surprisingly came from under the ring and snuck behind Winter to appear with her on the kiss cam. The former Cruiserweight Champion tapped on the actress' shoulder before giving her a red heart-shaped box of chocolate.

As Hornswoggle attempted to leave, Winter stopped him and kissed him on the cheek, which got a loud pop from the crowd.

Ariel Winter was a big fan of WWE legends Triple H and John Cena

Growing up, Ariel Winter was a WWE fan. Over the past few years, she has expressed her admiration for Triple H and John Cena in multiple posts on her Twitter account.

During an interview with DaveWeLike in 2011, Winter confessed her feelings for The Game.

"You were like seriously like one of the most awesome people I've ever worked with because I mean I watched you every time you came on your wrestling and I was like reenacting it on my couch. Then I got to meet you and I was like, 'wow, I would never take you on in the ring. I would get crushed.' And then, you were awesome. You were an awesome actor and you were really nice to me so I was really happy. This is so cool," she said. [1:18 - 1:45]

Triple H, in his current role as Chief Content Officer, is gearing up toward WrestleMania 39. The two-night showcase event will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Since taking over the role last year, The Game has done an exceptional job, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the company has to offer at The Show of Shows.

