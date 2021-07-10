When did Becky Lynch give birth?

Becky Lynch has taken a step away from WWE for more than a year in order to become a mother. Lynch and Rollins recently got married and are parents already.

Lynch gave birth to the couple's first child late last year, on December 7, 2020.

Becky Lynch relinquished her RAW Women's Championship last year

On the first episode of WWE RAW after Money in the Bank 2020, Becky Lynch relinquished her RAW Women's title to Asuka. As fans wondered what was happening, Lynch revealed that she was going to become a mother:

“I’m torn between joy and sadness because I’m at a place in my life where things are about to change, and I needed to do something about it. You go and be a warrior, because I’m going to go be a mother.”

Lynch and Rollins welcomed their first child on December 7, 2020. They announced the birth on Instagram in a post that revealed they had named their daughter Roux. Since then, Lynch has been busy spending time with her daughter and Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recently got married

While Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch planned to marry last year, the pandemic put a pause on those plans.

They married on June 30 instead.

Seth Rollins posted a story on his Instagram

Rollins posted on his Instagram story that it was a fine day to get married. WWE confirmed the news by congratulating the couple on their Twitter account.

At this time, it's unclear when Lynch will come back to the wrestling ring.

However, with the crowds returning next week, it could be the perfect time for Becky Lynch to return as well. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen. Regardless, Lynch's return will be a huge moment for the WWE Universe, who have been eagerly waiting to see 'The Man' again for more than a year.

WWE will also be waiting for her return soon as their current women's roster is rather like a skeleton crew. This is mostly due to multiple wrestlers getting released recently and Bayley getting injured.

When Becky Lynch does return, she could challenge anyone. However, she might go after the title that she never lost and challenge Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship.

Edited by Jack Cunningham