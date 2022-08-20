"Sasha Banks is the greatest woman on the roster to never be great" - When Becky Lynch cut a savage WWE promo on The Boss

Becky Lynch didn't hold back on sending some heated shots against Sasha Banks during their rivalry in WWE back in 2019.

The two horsewomen have crossed paths in the company only a handful of times but made the most out of their incredible yet short-lived feud in 2019.

Banks went up against Lynch at the height of her "The Man" character. Both stars clashed for the RAW Women's Championship. The rivalry amped up in intensity as Lynch and Sasha looked forward to ending it in a Hell in a Cell match.

Three years ago today, Big Time Becks cut a fiercely savage promo on The Boss. She reminded her that the reason she's being talked about is because she's involved in a feud with The Man.

"Four months ago, Sasha Banks ran away from WWE, her career cold as ice. Now cut to last week and she's hotter than ever. So why is that what did Sasha Banks do suddenly on her four month whinging vacation that suddenly made her so hot. Nothing, she did absolutely nothing. But I did and it only took me a couple press interviews to do what she couldn't. Make her the top dog in 2019. Because Sasha Banks is the greatest woman on the roster to never be great."

You can watch the entire promo below:

With the buildup leading up to the match being so intense, we were bound to get the best out of the two stars at Hell in a Cell 2019. Both delivered highly in the match with their brutal actions inside the vicious structure being one of the best Women's Hell in a Cell matches.

Lynch and Sasha haven't feuded since and it's uncertain if we'll see one again anytime soon with the former being out of action with an injury and Banks' status in WWE being up in the air.

Will Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE?

The situation around Banks and Naomi making a return to action after their walkout is unconfirmed.

However, reports have been swirling around that The Boss will return to WWE TV with her tag team partner Naomi after the Women's tag team title tournament concludes.

Fans have speculated that the two stars could make their surprise return at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

After the controversial walkout between Banks and Naomi, it was difficult to see them both making a return to the company again. But with Triple H as head of creative, it might be possible.

Would you like to see the Boss and Naomi return to WWE? Sound off below.

