When Bray Wyatt helped a fan through tough times: Pays tribute to WWE star upon untimely passing

Over the years, Bray Wyatt has had a legendary career in wrestling. From winning the Universal Championship to winning the WWE Title, he earned several accolades in his career. However, the late star will be remembered for a lot more than his in-ring achievements.

The Eater of the Worlds will be remembered for the kindness he displayed during interactions with his fans. In one such instance, a Bray Wyatt fan shared screenshots of her chat with the late wrestler. The conversation shared by the fan contained messages from Wyatt that helped the former fight depression.

In a brief conversation with the fan, Brittany Kay, Wyatt sent her a message on how she could combat with depression. The former WWE Champion also ensured to send her lots of love.

Sharing the screenshots of her chat with Bray Wyatt, the fan wrote:

I was never one to share my personal DM’s with Windham, but these are a few of my favorites. I love you so much Windham. Forever and a day. #BrayWyatt"

Expand Tweet

While Wyatt's messages to the fan are heartwarming and inspirational, it is his efforts that is truly inspiring.

Despite being a busy man and playing a character where he mostly needed to keep to himself, seeing The Fiend impact the lives of his fans is truly heartwarming.

Braun Strowman once recalled how Bray Wyatt helped him in his career

The generosity of Bray Wyatt did not only stay limited to fans, but it also showered upon his fellow wrestlers. This is a why the 36-year-old was considered to be a leader in the locker room.

While Wyatt had positive interactions with several stars, Braun Strowman recalled how the former had helped him.

During an interview, Braun Strowman credited Bray Wyatt for bringing him into the industry. He also added Wyatt helped him navigate the world of wrestling and taught him how to get things done.

"It's tough to keep a friend when you throw them off of cages and smash their car, eat their cake, and do everything else. Behind the scenes, I'm friends with everyone at work, but without a doubt, my best friend is Bray Wyatt. The man pretty much brought me into the industry. When they tagged me up with The Wyatt Family it was my seventh match I'd ever had."

Braun Strowman continued:

“I didn't know the difference between a headlock and a beetle throw. Bray rode with me, showed me how to get around, how to book hotels, how to make the towns. Then he started helping me with learning how to wrestle and I will forever be indebted to him. He's not my best friend, he's my brother." [From 2:50 to 3:35]

Expand Tweet

While the news of Wyatt's demise is a setback for the wrestling industry, it will be harder for Strowman to digest. Not only did the giant share a great bond with Wyatt, but he was also the godfather to his son. The 36-year-old's presence will be felt in the wrestling industry.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?