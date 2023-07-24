When Bray Wyatt ruined WWE's best feud 9 years ago by attacking top babyface

Bray Wyatt has appeared unannounced during WWE matches on several occasions during his career. The Eater of Worlds once ruined a top star’s momentum by interfering in his match nine years ago. The star is none other than former WWE star Dean Ambrose.

Bray Wyatt attacked Dean Ambrose during his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins at the namesake pay-per-view event on October 26, 2014. Ambrose was on the verge of winning the match, but Wyatt’s interference cost him his win against Rollins.

The Wyatt Family patriarch used his lantern to cause a distraction for the former Shield star. Wyatt then took out Ambrose with a Uranage Slam, allowing Rollins to pin his former tag team partner for the win.

Ambrose versus Rollins was the hottest feud in WWE at the time, and fans didn’t like Vince McMahon’s decision to insert Bray Wyatt into the storyline. Wyatt’s interference forced the former United States Champion to shift his attention from Rollins to The Fiend.

The two would battle on weekly television, house shows, and pay-per-view events for the next several months until Wyatt turned his attention towards The Undertaker for a largely forgettable match at WrestleMania 31.

Bray Wyatt is rumored to return at WWE SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt is once again in the news. According to BWE via Xero News, the former Universal Champion is possibly set to return at SummerSlam 2023. His return will set in motion the events for a feud with Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is set to collide with Brock Lesnar in a rubber match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The match was made official after Lesnar destroyed Rhodes during their confrontation this past Monday on RAW.

SummerSlam 2023 will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5. Fans can check out the updated card for the event here.

