When was Bray Wyatt's last WrestleMania match? Why did it garner mixed reactions from the wrestling world?

Bray Wyatt took the wrestling world by storm last year when he returned to WWE in October. Since then, he was involved in a feud with LA Knight, and the two clashed in WWE's first-ever Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

In recent weeks, Wyatt has been building up a rivalry with Bobby Lashley for a potential bout at WrestleMania 39. However, it was reported that the former Universal Champion had suffered a finger injury and was working through it in multiple dark matches. A few weeks ago, his alias Uncle Howdy launched an attack on The All Mighty when the latter called out Wyatt.

With the 35-year-old allegedly being pulled away from this year's WrestleMania, fans took to social media to recall Bray Wyatt's last match at the event. He competed under The Fiend moniker and went up against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

During the match, the red lights added to the supernatural nature of the bout. The wrestling fraternity was left divided over Alexa Bliss's involvement in the match, where she emerged on top of the giant Jack in a box with a black crown that spilled black goo on her face. Wyatt continued to distract Orton with fireballs and attempted to hypnotize him.

Ever since his return, Bray Wyatt has also brought back the Fire Fly Funhouse on a couple of occasions. Last month, he mocked Bobby Lashley with a 'muscle man' song, which seemed to lay the foundation for their anticipated feud.

Why did Randy Orton's wife call out Alexa Bliss for Bray Wyatt match?

The union between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt made quite a few fans uneasy. Both added paranormal and creepy elements to their gimmicks which blended well with each other's gimmicks.

Throughout 2021, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton's rivalry reached new heights as they clashed in multiple events. Bliss often accompanied the then 'Fiend' in his bouts and aided in his matches by distracting opponents with terrifying antics. At Fastlane that year, under rare circumstances, Bliss went up against The Viper.

The former RAW Women's Champion won the match with some assistance from a returning Fiend. Following the match, Bliss sat on Orton in a manner that his real-life wife, Kim Orton, was not pleased about. She instantly took to Twitter to cite her disdain.

"@AlexaBliss_WWE you might've just f**ked up little girl."

Randy Orton has been out of in-ring action since May last year owing to a back injury. However, they were rumors abuzz that he had sent in an order for a pair of wrestling boots to be prepared just in time for WrestleMania.

