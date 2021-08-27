When did Brock Lesnar join WWE? How many championships has Brock Lesnar won in WWE?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most renowned stars in the wrestling industry. We saw him make his much-awaited WWE return at SummerSlam 2021, where he confronted Roman Reigns. He looks better than ever, to say the least.

For those who didn't know, Brock Lesnar made his first appearance when the company was still called WWF. On the March 18th, 2002 episode of WWF RAW, Lesnar debuted as a heel on the main roster.

Paul Heyman gave instructions to 'The Next Big Thing' as Lesnar interfered in the WWF Championship match. He had previously wrestled for OVW and various dark matches before debuting on the main roster, so some fans already knew about his dominant character.

In an interview, WWE Legend Gerald Briscoe said that Brock Lesnar threatened to almost quit WWE if they didn't comply to propel him to the main roster.

"One day I get a call, and it’s Brock. He’s really frustrated. He wanted to leave. Brock said, ‘I’ve got other options. It wasn’t an ultimatum or anything, it was just him giving me his lay of the land and telling me what’s going on. He said, ‘I want to be out of here in two months. We’re ready for the main roster.'" Briscoe said.

This goes to show that Lesnar knows his worth as a superstar and never bows down or takes orders from anyone. According to various reports, Brock Lesnar was the highest-paid WWE wrestler in 2020. This signifies just how important he is to WWE.

How many championships has Brock Lesnar won in WWE?

Throughout his career, Brock Lesnar has won a total of eight world championships. Five of them were WWE Championships, while the other three were Universal Championships.

Apart from world championships, Brock Lesnar is also a Money in the Bank winner, a 5-time Slammy Award winner, and a Royal Rumble Match winner. Lesnar is also a former King of the Ring tournament winner.

The Beast Incarnate may add another world title win to his career if he defeats Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley following his return.

What do you think of his return? When will Brock Lesnar win his next world championship? Let us know in the comments section!

Meet WWE's latest Superstar- Faithy J. Click here to find out more about her.

Edited by Vedant Jain