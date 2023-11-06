When Brock Lesnar made former WWE Champion "sh**" himself during a match: Remembering the incident

Brock Lesnar is one of the scariest superstars on WWE television. The Beast loves to punish his opponents inside the squared circle. Turns out, he can make even the largest of his foes soil themselves in front of thousands of fans in attendance.

The star Brock Lesnar made "sh**" himself is none other than The Big Show (Paul Wight). He confirmed the story during a podcast interview with Renee Paquette in 2021. The legend had food poisoning when Lesnar's F5 caused him to soil himself inside the ring. You can check out the former WWE Champion's comments below:

“I hit that mat, [Brock] goes, 'Did you s**t?' I said, 'Yeah,' he goes, 'Hahaha, you s**t.' Then, while I’m laying in the ring after the F5, he keeps stepping on my stomach like he’s trying to get more to come out."

Watch the interview here:

The AEW star added that the original angle was for him to carry Paul Heyman on his shoulders to the back. However, he told The Wise Man he could no longer do it because of the abovementioned development.

“That was the end of the night for the heels. We were totally humiliated. This night, I was humiliated. So, Pauly is lying there, he goes, ‘You gonna carry me to the back?’ I’m like, ‘No!’ ‘What do you mean, you’re not gonna carry me to the back?’ ‘I s**t myself.’ ‘What?’ ‘I s**t my pants.’ ‘I can’t hear you. What?’ ‘I s**t myself!’ ‘Oh, okay. Are you alright?’” (H/T TalkSport)

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar last competed in WWE at the 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He lost to Cody Rhodes on August 5 in Detroit. After the match, Lesnar endorsed The American Nightmare in a totally unscripted moment.

The former World Champion is reportedly set to return to WWE during the WrestleMania 40 season, which usually begins with the build to Royal Rumble. Fans might have to wait to see what Triple H will have in store for Lesnar ahead of The Show of Shows.

