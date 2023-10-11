Bad news for Brock Lesnar's WWE fans - Reports

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to miss WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The Beast Incarnate has competed in all previous Crown Jewel events. At last year's show, Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one match. Since then, the 46-year-old has competed in six other bouts. He last wrestled in August when he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

After his loss to The American Nightmare, reports suggested that Lesnar is set to take the rest of 2023 off before returning next year. According to a recent report from Ringside News, The Beast Incarnate is not booked for this year's Crown Jewel for the first time ever.

One match has been officially announced for Crown Jewel so far. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre.

Is Brock Lesnar the biggest star in WWE?

Roman Reigns has been world champion in the Stamford-based company for over three years. Hence, many believe he is currently the top superstar in the wrestling world.

However, wrestling veteran Al Snow recently claimed that Reigns is not the biggest star in wrestling. Instead, he comes second after Brock Lesnar.

"The single biggest star in wrestling? Probably Brock Lesnar, I would say. I would say probably Lesnar, without a doubt. I would really, really say that he's a guy that Mr. And Mrs. Walmart know his name, and then a close second would probably be Roman Reigns. I'd say he's a close second, but definitely more people know of Lesnar, or would be interested in paying to see Lesnar in some manner. And that I think is why he's probably the number one." (H/T WrestlingInc)

