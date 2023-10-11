John Cena set to face 30-year-old former WWE champion instead of Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel - Reports 

John Cena is reportedly booked to compete at WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The Cenation Leader returned to the Stamford-based company a few weeks ago on SmackDown. He has since entered a feud with The Bloodline. Last Saturday, Cena teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Fastlane.

Previous reports suggested the 16-time World Champion would square off against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Ringside News recently confirmed that Cena was booked for the Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event. However, a tenured member of the company's creative team indicated that The Cenation Leader would not be wrestling The Tribal Chief.

Xero News later reported that Cena's opponent at Crown Jewel would be former WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa. The 30-year-old has shared the ring with the legend once in a televised bout. However, he has never locked horns with Cena in a one-on-one match.

Will John Cena ever join The Bloodline in WWE?

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman addressed the possibility of seeing John Cena join The Bloodline like Sami Zayn previously did.

The Wise Man claimed The Cenation Leader would never allow himself to join The Tribal Chief's stable.

"John Cena is so comfortable in his righteousness that he would never be able to live with himself knowing the compromise of conscience that would be necessary to be a full-fledged member of The Bloodline," Heyman said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

