Bloodline member interferes in WWE NXT Main Event; John Cena taken out

A Bloodline member got involved in the WWE NXT main event and took John Cena out of the match.

One of the biggest main events in recent NXT history was set to occur tonight as Carmelo Hayes was scheduled to face Bron Breakker. To make matters more interesting, John Cena was set to be in Hayes's corner while Heyman was by Breakker's side.

Earlier in the night, Bron Breakker and Cena had an altercation in the ring when the former tried to attack the latter, but it backfired.

The match was going well and was as good as anyone expected. However, midway through it, Cena attacked Breakker with the steel steps. This prompted Solo Sikoa to come out and stop him.

They brawled to the backstage area, taking Cena out and allowing Bron and Hayes to continue their match.

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes picked up another win against Bron Breakker. However, after the match, the latter speared Hayes. This prompted Undertaker to return and chokeslam the former NXT Champion. The Deadman then raised Hayes' hand in victory.

What did you make of this match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.