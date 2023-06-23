When Brock Lesnar punished current WWE Superstar in a shoot after he legitimately hit him in the ring

Brock Lesnar is the last person any wrestler would want to have angry at them. Even if he is upset, the last place anyone could want this to happen is in the middle of the WWE ring amidst a match. Braun Strowman found this out the hard way back in the day, when he was too rough with Lesnar and was punished as a result.

At the WWE Royal Rumble event back in 2018, Brock Lesnar defended his Universal Championship against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match. He was able to get the big win after he pinned Kane. During the bout, though, there was a moment where Strowman was the one regretting his actions.

Strowman had hit Brock Lesnar with a stiff knee across the side of the head. Lesnar, who is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, decided that he was not going to stand for that. So, using all of his legitimate fighting skills, he punched Strowman across the head with a stiff shot, punishing him. Together with that, he sent him a message to slow down, saying, "Slow the f**k down.".

It's safe to say Strowman got the message.

Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar Watched back Braun's knee to Lesnar and then Lesnar's punch to Braun. They've edited and cut the sound for the brief second Lesnar screams "slow the f*** down" to Braun after giving him a stiff punch. #RoyalRumble Watched back Braun's knee to Lesnar and then Lesnar's punch to Braun. They've edited and cut the sound for the brief second Lesnar screams "slow the f*** down" to Braun after giving him a stiff punch. #RoyalRumble

The audio from the match had been cut by WWE to take out Lesnar's words as well. At the time, Strowman was still pretty fresh and had not become the veteran he is in the ring today.

Brock Lesnar's WWE dates are set for next month

Lesnar may have been away from WWE TV since defeating Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions, but he will be back soon. WWE has confirmed that he will be making a major return in the next few weeks.

Juanito’s Wrestling Vlog & MORE @juanitosvlog I don’t know about you guys but i am really looking forward to see Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar III I don’t know about you guys but i am really looking forward to see Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar III 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/OJS5kCzI2A

On the events page, he is set to appear on WWE RAW on July 3 in Baltimore. He will also be appearing on RAW again on July 17 and July 31. This is presumably to set up his supposed third bout against Cody Rhodes heading into SummerSlam.

