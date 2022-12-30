When Brock Lesnar went off-script two weeks in a row on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar is one of the few WWE Superstars who can go off-script and get away with it. The Beast Incarnate knows how to further storylines and garner the perfect crowd reactions, which is why WWE's higher-ups trust him so much.

On the January 6, 2020, episode of RAW, Lesnar surprised Jerry Lawler by placing his hand on the commentator's shoulder at the announce table. Paul Heyman then told the Hall of Famer to say nice things about his client.

Later that week, Lawler disclosed on his podcast that the moment with Heyman and Lesnar was not in the script:

"All of a sudden I feel this hand on my shoulder and I'm like, 'What the hell?' and it's Brock Lesnar, and he's brushing aside and walking past me. Then I look over to my right and there, of course, is Paul Heyman, and he said, 'Come on, come on, King, talk nice, talk nice,' and that was totally off the top of his head and I had no idea they were going to be there."

Lesnar has been one of the most successful WWE Superstars in the last two decades. The former UFC star is a 10-time WWE world champion and has even main-evented WrestleMania on five occasions.

Brock Lesnar also went off-script a week later

The January 13, 2020, episode of RAW featured a memorable promo between Brock Lesnar and R-Truth. The former 24/7 Champion made Lesnar laugh several times during the segment, including when he referred to "Suplex City" as "Sioux Falls City."

R-Truth told talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy that Paul Heyman instructed him and Lesnar to go off-script throughout the entertaining segment:

"He said, 'Truth, you're a funny guy and we have a bet that you won't be able to make Brock laugh. I think you can, but they [people backstage] don't think you can. So just wing it, we're just going to wing it out there.' I said 'Paul, come on,' and he said, 'The only thing you've got to say is you're going to throw him over the top rope, we're going to wing it out there, you're going to make Brock laugh.'"

After laughing at R-Truth's jokes, Lesnar hit the WWE Superstar with his F-5 finisher. The segment ended with Heyman's then-client grabbing a microphone before telling Truth, "That's what's up."

