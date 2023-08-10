When did Buddy Matthews leave WWE? Reflecting on the 34-year-old's last feud in the promotion!

While fans today know Buddy Matthews as a member of the House of Black in All Elite Wrestling, the Australian is actually a former WWE Superstar. He was with the promotion from 2013 up until his release in 2021.

Then known as Buddy Murphy, the talented performer won the NXT Tag Team Titles on the black & gold brand and the Cruiserweight Championship on 205 Live. Unfortunately, he never sustained a solid push on the main roster.

However, his last storyline with the company was by far the most interesting. Murphy was a disciple of Seth Rollins but eventually formed a romance with Aalyah Mysterio, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The Visionary was feuding with Rey, which naturally led to inner turmoil.

In late fall 2020, Murphy turned on Rollins in order to stay with his girlfriend and thus began working to earn the respect of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. This led to The Best Kept Secret wrestling and defeating Seth on television.

Unfortunately, the angle was dropped shortly after, and Buddy was rarely seen on TV. He returned briefly on the March 5, 2021, episode of SmackDown to try to earn favor with The Visionary again, but it went nowhere, and he was released on June 2, 2021.

Thankfully, he bounced back and found work in All Elite Wrestling in February 2022. Perhaps he could return to WWE one day in the future.

Buddy Matthews and WWE's Rhea Ripley got engaged

One of the top stars in all of WWE is Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator of The Judgment is the reigning Women's World Champion and has arguably become the face of both Monday Night RAW and NXT alongside her stablemates.

While Rhea is dating Dominik Mysterio on television, their relationship is strictly on-screen and not one that extends to real life. Instead, fans know she's been dating Buddy Matthews for quite some time.

That relationship has seemingly upgraded to the next level. Based on a recent post by Rhea on social media, it appears that she and the AEW star have officially gotten engaged.

The ring on her finger is certainly a good indication of their status, but that doesn't mean her on-screen relationship with Dirty Dom will end any time soon.

The pairing has worked extremely well, and the two will likely remain an official couple in WWE canon for the foreseeable future.

