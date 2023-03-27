When Cody Rhodes sent a message to Bloodline member teasing signing with AEW in 2020

The Bloodline is the biggest faction in the entire wrestling industry right now, but it would've looked different if Cody Rhodes had signed Solo Sikoa to AEW back in 2020.

Several years ago, the promotion was established by Tony Khan following the success of the All In event. The American Nightmare was appointed as one of its EVPs, which meant he could sign any free agent in the industry that was available. This included the former NXT North American Champion, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Before joining forces with his brothers The Usos and cousin Roman Reigns on the main roster, Solo Sikoa competed on the independent scene as Sefa Fatu. He made his wrestling debut in 2018. He tried to get AEW's attention back in December 2020 by sharing a photo of himself next to the promotion's logo on Twitter, seemingly expressing interest in joining the company.

Cody Rhodes responded to the tweet by stating that he might go on a trip to scout the 30-year-old superstar for AEW.

"I’ve never met an Uce that couldn’t wrestle at the highest level! Might need to make a scouting trip to see Sefa..." wrote Rhodes.

Check out the exchange below:

Cody Rhodes ended up returning to WWE in 2022, and he's currently involved in a storyline with The Bloodline, which also includes Sikoa.

Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will meet in the ring on WWE RAW

On RAW last week, The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns got into a heated verbal exchange, which resulted in a physical confrontation between the former and Solo Sikoa. The Street Champion was ready to attack the former AEW star, but The Tribal Chief prevented him from doing so.

The Enforcer and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face once again on SmackDown last week, where it was announced by Paul Heyman that they will go one-on-one on the red brand this Monday night. Neither star has been pinned since arriving on the main roster, so it'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

The American Nightmare is currently headed to WrestleMania 39, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. No one would've predicted that Rhodes and Sikoa would go from interacting on Twitter about AEW in 2020 to facing each other on the WrestleMania go-home episode of RAW.

Whose undefeated streak do you think will come to an end on RAW when Cody Rhodes collides with Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below!

