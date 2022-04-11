When should Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns finally take place?

Cody Rhodes is currently the only real threat to Roman Reigns and the two titles he holds. Not Drew McIntyre, who's still portrayed as a beast but has suffered irreparable damage from his feud with Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. No, not Bobby Lashley either, who's knee-deep in a feud with Omos.

Right now, the only person who looks like he has a chance at defeating The Tribal Chief is the former AEW EVP.

So, why not rush into a Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns feud right away, you ask? Well, for one, while readers like you may be familiar with everything Rhodes achieved in AEW, not every casual WWE viewer might be. Hence, they may not believe the former Stardust to be at Reigns' level.

Veteran sports entertainment journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on a potential clash at some point:

"In my opinion, Cody needs to have some spectacular wins before being considered for the championship picture. Perhaps SummerSlam would be the place his first title shot may occur. The premium live event is three months down the line so there is plenty of time to groom a Cody vs. Roman championship storyline after Roman gets past Nakamura," says the legend.

Credibility. That's everything in the pro wrestling business. If Rhodes picks up a string of victories over top-tier WWE opponents, he should be in the running to clash with the top dog over his collection of gold.

And yes, fans would be behind him too to dethrone the ultimate heel if the booking is strong enough.

Could Cody Rhodes eventually dethrone Roman Reigns to become the WWE or Universal Champion?

While it would certainly be the culmination of his ultimate dream and everything he said in his emotional promo, The American Nightmare may not end up defeating Roman Reigns for the world championship.

Especially, if the eventual plan is to do a match between The Rock and Reigns at WrestleMania next year. It all depends on whether the crowd gets behind Cody Rhodes or not during this run.

