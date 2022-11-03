When did Colt Cabana debut on WWE SmackDown and what was he renamed to?

Colt Cabana made his surprise return to AEW television during the November 2, 2022, edition of Dynamite. The former ROH Tag Team Champion showed up to answer Chris Jericho’s open challenge for the ROH World Championship. However, Cabana would end up losing the match.

For those unaware, Colt Cabana has worked for almost every major wrestling promotion in the United States. The veteran had a short but unforgettable wrestling career with WWE from 2007 to 2009.

Cabana learned WWE's way of sports and entertainment in their developmental territory, which was then called Ohio Valley Wrestling or OVW. He made his SmackDown debut on the August 15, 2008, episode of the blue brand under the ring name Scotty Goldman. He would go on to lose to The Brian Kendrick in his first match.

The ROH original spent the following months losing to the likes of The Great Khali and Umaga, with whom he had his final match on the February 20, 2009, edition of SmackDown. WWE tried to repackage him by giving him his own show, What's Crackin'?, on their website, but that turned out to be a failure.

Colt Cabana last wrestled for AEW at ROH: Death Before Dishonor

Cabana last competed for Tony Khan’s promotion at the ROH: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event on July 23, 2022. The 42-year-old would grab a win over Anthony Henry (with JD Drake) that night in Massachusetts.

Cabana disappeared from AEW over the next few months, only to make a comeback this week. The Illinois native had been the subject of controversy prior to his return. The entire mess was created after CM Punk called him and others out during the All Out media scrum.

The Chicago native verbally destroyed Colt Cabana, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and The Bucks. Punk and Ace Steel allegedly engaged in a brawl with The Elite and the parties involved were suspended for their involvement in the backstage fight.

Cabana’s falling out with Punk is one of the most talked about real-life feuds in modern day pro wrestling. The two were once best friends, with Punk having his farewell match in Ring of Honor against the man he could no longer stand.

However, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan has big plans for Colt Cabana in AEW.

