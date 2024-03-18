When was Diamond Dallas Page’s last wrestling match? 

Diamond Dallas Page may very well be one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time. He was always a consistent performer in the ring when given the chance, and that helped him win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. In this article, we will take a look at when DDP had his last wrestling match.

On January 15, 2020, at AEW Bash at the Beach, Diamond Dallas Page teamed up with Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, and QT Marshall to take on the team of The Butcher and The Blade & MJF in a losing effort. Considering that DDP had not wrestled in years, he was mainly in the Jacksonville-based promotion to help Cody Rhodes at that time and eventually found himself in a six-man tag team match.

Although he ended up losing the match, the WWE Hall of Famer looked pretty impressive against some of the top young stars of AEW. Despite putting on a great show, DDP never stepped back in the ring again. However, during a recent interview with TV Insider, Page seemingly confirmed that he may have had his last wrestling match.

"I feel like I got it in AEW. I wasn’t on WWE stuff for a long time because I was helping Cody Rhodes with AEW stuff. It wasn’t me helping AEW. It was me helping Cody. I wanted to help. The one we did. That six-man we did. I was so live at the end of that match. I looked so good in that match. I came off the top rope and didn’t hurt myself. I thought it was the greatest send-off you could have. Cody had asked me, 'One more?' How do you make it better than how I left it?" Diamond Dallas Page said.

DDP may have hung up his boots, but in the world of professional wrestling, one can "never say never."

Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on The Rock's storyline with Cody Rhodes

The Rock is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes ever since he tried to manipulate his way into the main event of WrestleMania XL. Since then, a lot of fans and critics have voiced their opinions about the entire debacle, and Diamond Dallas Page was the latest to do so.

While speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, DDP mentioned that it was not a big deal that The Rock was still involved in the wrestling business.

"The Rock... he's the biggest star in the world and he's one of us. For him to even continue to be involved in wrestling's a pretty da*n big deal, and now he's sitting on the board of TKO [Group Holdings]," Diamond Dallas Page said.

He further added that while many fans wanted to cheer for The Rock, he was not going to do so. DDP also highlighted how proud he was of Cody Rhodes.

Fans will be anxiously waiting to see if The American Nightmare will be able to overcome the odds and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

